Banker sentenced; restitution of about $122K already paid

 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha banker has been sentenced for misapplying bank funds and forging documents.

Court records say 60-year-old Keith McCormick was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $122,000.

Prosecutors say McCormick was senior vice president of business banking at Security National Bank when, from July 2012 to June 2015, he misapplied bank funds, forged documents and hid information from bank management about a series of loans. The loans went into default, causing the bank to lose about $122,000.

Prosecutors say McCormick already has paid the money back.