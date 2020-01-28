U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
New judge sworn in to federal bankruptcy court in Las Vegas

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new federal bankruptcy judge has begun work in Las Vegas, court officials said.

Natalie Cox was sworn in Monday to a 14-year term on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada by Chief Bankruptcy Judge Bruce Beesley.

Cox’s appointment was made by the judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco.

She filled the seat left open when Judge Laurel Babero died in November 2018. The Clark County coroner ruled Babero’s death a suicide.

Cox was an attorney at firms in Las Vegas before stints as a trial attorney in the U.S. trustee’s office in Wilmington, Delaware, and assistant U.S. trustee in Nashville, Tennessee.

She is originally from Kodiak, Alaska, and attended Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, before obtaining her juris doctorate in 2001 from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The bankruptcy court in Nevada has three permanent and one temporary judge. It received nearly 10,000 bankruptcy filings in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.