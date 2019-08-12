9-year-old girl hospitalized; tried to save dad who drowned

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl who tried to save her father from drowning in a Georgia pool is in the hospital. Her father didn’t make it.

News outlets report 42-year-old Roger Dewayne Anthony drowned Saturday in his apartment complex’s pool while swimming with his daughter.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Anthony was having difficulty swimming and went under, when his daughter London jumped into the pool and tried to save him. Neither of them resurfaced.

A Facebook post from Bibb County Sheriff’s office says witnesses pulled the two out of the water and began CPR.

Jones says Roger Anthony was pronounced dead at Coliseum Northside Hospital.

Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard says London Anthony was in critical condition as of Saturday night.