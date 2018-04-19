FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dakotas sunflower seed competitors settle federal lawsuits

 
Share

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal lawsuits between two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas who accused each other of false advertising have been settled out of court.

Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giant Snacks Inc. filed the original lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products Inc. and one of its partners. It accused Wild Dutchman of misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products.

Wild Dutchman then filed a countersuit for what it said were bogus claims that Giant Snacks, which calls its seeds “Giants,” was making about its relationship with sunflower farmers.

Court documents show that the two sides reached an agreement during a meeting with a federal magistrate judge on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Giant Snacks attorneys Donna Gonzales and Joel Leviton and Wild Dutchman lawyer William Harrie did not return messages seeking comment.