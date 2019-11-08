Mississippi governor-elect honors veterans at ceremony

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Mississippi governor-elect honors veterans at ceremony

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov.-elect Tate Reeves said Friday that the family of slain civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer exemplifies the service of U.S. military veterans.

Reeves spoke at an early Veterans Day ceremony at the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum — two museums under one roof in downtown Jackson.

He said that when President Donald Trump visited the museums on their opening day in December 2017, a museum trustee told Reeves to make sure Trump saw the photo of Dahmer’s sons, all in military uniforms, after they learned their father had been killed. The family home near Hattiesburg was firebombed in 1966 because Vernon Dahmer (DAY'-mur) was working on black voter registration.

Speaking of the photo of the sons in uniform, Reeves said: “To me, that represents the service and sacrifice of Mississippians from all walks of life. It also illustrates to me that while we have a complicated past, we have a bright, bright future.”

The ceremony Friday was Reeves’ first public appearance since his election-night celebration Tuesday.

Eddie and Jenny Smith, the parents of a Marine killed in Afghanistan in 2011, helped Reeves place a wreath outside the museums to honor veterans.

Their son, Staff Sgt. Jason A. Rogers, was killed in an explosion two days before what would have been his 29th birthday. Rogers was a Brandon High School graduate.

“Sept. 11 really touched him, and he wanted to make a difference for our country,” Jenny Smith said. “He decided to join the Marine Corps. He wanted to be one of the best.”