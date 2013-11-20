Putin optimistic about Iran agreement

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, after meeting with his Israeli counterpart, says Moscow is optimistic about talks in Geneva over Iran’s nuclear program and that he hopes a mutually acceptable solution will be found.

Israel has been the most vehement objector to proposed compromise plans that it believes would leave Israel in danger from Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu, in remarks after the Wednesday meeting with Putin, said “we believe it is possible to reach a better agreement, but it requires us to be consistent and persistent.”

The Israeli leader said Iran must agree to dismantle its centrifuges, send enriched nuclear material out of the country and dismantle its plutonium reactor.