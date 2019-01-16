FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Gov. Cuomo: NY must go 100 percent clean energy by 2040

By DAVID KLEPPER
 
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would adopt the most aggressive clean energy goal of any state under a plan from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that calls for generating 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2040.

Hitting the new target, which must be approved by state lawmakers, will require the state to increase its use of wind and solar energy as well as existing nuclear and hydroelectric power generation.

Speaking on public radio Wednesday, Cuomo said New York has no choice but to move to entirely renewable energy because of the urgent need to address climate change by reducing carbon emissions. Cuomo included the suggested energy standard in his state budget proposal, which was released Tuesday. Lawmakers hope to act on the budget before April 1.

“We know we can’t continue to do what we’re doing,” Cuomo said on WCNY about the use of fossil fuels. “You look at the scientific projections and it’s scary... I don’t think it’s really a choice.”

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Advocates for the environment and renewable energy praised the new goal, but said it will take preparation and determination by the state to hit it.

Ken Kimmell, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, called Cuomo’s proposal “impressive, far-sighted,” but noted Cuomo’s proposal won’t impact emissions from cars, trucks and other vehicles that run on fossil fuels.

“We can’t reach these goals unless we’re tackling transportation, the largest source of carbon emissions in the U.S.,” he said in a statement.

The group NY Renews — representing 160 environmental organizations, labor unions and other groups — called on Cuomo to flesh out his proposal with specifics.

“Any truly comprehensive plan to tackle climate change needs more specific deadlines, planning processes, and accountability for moving our whole economy off of fossil fuels than are currently included,” the group NY Renews said in a statement.

Others questioned why the state has to wait 21 years. Alex Beauchamp, northeast regional director for the group Food & Water Watch, called Cuomo’s plan “largely aspirational.” His group supports legislation that would set a 100-percent goal by 2030, using state financing for renewable energy projects and energy efficiency to get there. That bill would also phase out nuclear power.

Cuomo had previously set the state’s renewable energy goal at 50 percent by 2030, but officials now say they believe the state can hit 75 percent by that year.

If approved, New York’s new renewable target would surpass those set in other states, including California and Hawaii, which have both pledged to generate 100 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2045.