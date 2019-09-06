Correction: Consumers Energy-Solar story

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ALBION, Mich. (AP) — In a story Sept. 5 about Consumers Energy buying solar energy from River Fork Solar, The Associated Press, based on information supplied by the companies, erroneously reported the number of years that the purchase agreement will last. The deal is for 20 years, not 25.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Consumers Energy reaches solar power purchasing deal

Consumers Energy has agreed to buy 100 megawatts of solar power from River Fork Solar, a generating facility in Michigan’s Calhoun County

ALBION, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy has agreed to buy 100 megawatts of solar power from River Fork Solar, a generating facility in Michigan’s Calhoun County.

River Fork Solar is owned by Ranger Power, a utility-scale solar development company.

The 1,800-acre facility in Sheridan Township includes more than a half-million solar modules. Consumers Energy plans to buy about two-thirds of the site’s power output for 20 years.

Company officials say the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 244,000 tons each year, which is equivalent to the yearly emissions of 77,702 cars.

The agreement needs approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Consumers filed a plan with the commission in June that calls for phasing out coal and meeting 90 percent of customer needs with renewable energy, waste reduction and storage.