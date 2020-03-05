U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Reno family of 4 identified in apparent murder-suicide

 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A medical examiner on Thursday identified four members of a family found dead of gunshot wounds in a Reno home in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

The dead were 53-year-old Joan M. Huber; her 50-year-old husband, Adam P. Huber; their 17-year-old son, Adam J. Huber; and 16-year-old son, Michael P. Huber, according to the medical examiner’s office in Washoe County.

Reno police found the bodies Wednesday when they went to check on the family after relatives and friends hadn’t heard from them for several days, police said in a statement.

Police did not immediately respond to questions about whether they had been called to the home previously.

The principal of Damonte Ranch High School said in a statement released by the Washoe County School District that two of the dead were students.

Police did not say how many of the deaths were suicides but that the deaths appeared to be an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community.

“We don’t know what led up to this. We didn’t have prior calls or anything like that,” Sgt. John Silver said.

He added: “We need to determine exactly what happened. We’re going to have to go through this whole house to make sure we cover all the bases and make sure our initial thoughts are accurate.”

Demonte Ranch canceled athletic and other school activities late Wednesday and said counselors and other personnel would be at the school Thursday to provide assistance to students and staff.

Principal Darvel Bell said in the school’s statement that the deaths involved a “domestic situation” and were “another tragedy in our Mustang family.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said two Damonte Ranch seniors’ separate deaths in late January and early February were drug-related and accidental. Both died of acute fentanyl intoxication, the office said.

“It has been such a difficult year for all of us, and I appreciate your extraordinary courage over these past few months,” Bell said in the statement. “We are Mustang strong, and we can rely on each other during this tragic time.”