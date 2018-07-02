FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Officer who saved newborn is selected as child’s godfather

 
Share

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island, New York, police officer who helped a distressed newborn baby take his first breath has been selected as the child’s godfather.

Bryce Pappalardo’s parents say it’s the perfect way to keep Jon-Erik Negron in their son’s life after the officer’s quick thinking cleared the boy’s clogged airway.

Jane and Mike Pappalardo say they consider the 4½-year Suffolk County police veteran part of their family and felt he was already the boy’s godfather before they asked.

Negron formally received the honor at the boy’s June christening.

Bryce arrived unexpectedly last August at home in Mount Sinai with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. He still couldn’t breathe after it was removed.

That’s when Negron took a plastic syringe from the family’s kitchen and cleared fluid from Bryce’s airway.