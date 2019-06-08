FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Southeast humane society to stop taking feral adult cats

 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri says it will stop taking in feral adult cats trapped by animal control officers this summer in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding areas.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Humane Society executive director Tracy Poston said the new policy stems from animal control bringing in more feral cats than the organization can handle. Unless they are kittens, feral cats typically can’t be handled or adopted out, society officials said.

In the long term Poston said the Humane Society hopes to partner with local governments on a program to trap, spay and neuter then release feral cats. In the short term Cape Girardeau city officials hope to work out agreements with local veterinarians to euthanize feral cats trapped by the city’s nuisance abatement officers.