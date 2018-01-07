Missouri woman dies after other vehicle crashes into a bar

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A college student has died after she was struck by vehicle that crashed into a Missouri bar.

The Kansas City Star reports 19-year-old Morgan McCoy was walking out of The Palms bar just before the crash happened in Maryville, Missouri, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. McCoy was studying education at Northwest Missouri State University.

McCoy was from Liberty, Missouri.

Police arrested the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle that crashed into the bar and determined that his blood alcohol level of 0.207 was more than twice the legal limit. He is being held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.