FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Missouri woman dies after other vehicle crashes into a bar

 
Share

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A college student has died after she was struck by vehicle that crashed into a Missouri bar.

The Kansas City Star reports 19-year-old Morgan McCoy was walking out of The Palms bar just before the crash happened in Maryville, Missouri, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. McCoy was studying education at Northwest Missouri State University.

McCoy was from Liberty, Missouri.

Police arrested the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle that crashed into the bar and determined that his blood alcohol level of 0.207 was more than twice the legal limit. He is being held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.