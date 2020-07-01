Nashville will no longer prosecute minor marijuana charges

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Nashville will no longer prosecute minor marijuana charges

By TRAVIS LOLLER and JONATHAN MATTISE
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced on Wednesday that his office will no longer prosecute individuals for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana.

“Marijuana charges do little to promote public health, and even less to promote public safety,” Funk’s office said in a statement explaining the decision.

The new policy will benefit people who would otherwise have to deal with criminal charges and possible jail time with corresponding negative consequences to their employment and housing. Charges for minor marijuana offenses disproportionately impact minorities, the statement said, citing demographic statistics.

Under Tennessee law, possession of a half-ounce of marijuana or less is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Other news
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall

The change is also expected to decrease court and jail costs. Funk’s office said the resources going toward prosecuting minor marijuana offenses “must be devoted to supporting victims and prosecuting violent crime.”

Funk said the voters elect their district attorneys, and those district attorneys decide where to allocate the resources of their offices and how to prioritize cases.

“Prosecutorial discretion is inherent in the Constitution,” he said. “I would be shocked if the legislature tried to legislate away prosecutorial discretion on cases involving less than a half-ounce of marijuana, especially when the racial disparities of the cases are as pronounced as they are here.”

The policy “reflects what we have been doing in practice for the past year and a half.”

Funk said it was important to announce it because “it is important for all parts of the Nashville community to know that the criminal justice system is working to be good stewards of the resources given to them and working to make sure the system is fair.”

In Nashville, Black people have made up at least 64% of the arrests in each year since 2014 for simple possession of marijuana, while white people have at most made up 36% in a given year, according to the Metro Office of Criminal Justice Planning.

Both Nashville and Memphis tried to ease criminal punishment for marijuana possession in 2016 by authorizing police to issue a civil citation for a $50 fine or community service to someone caught with a half-ounce or less. The move was met with a backlash from the Republican supermajority General Assembly, which banned cities from issuing civil citations for marijuana possession the following year.

In response to Funk’s move, GOP House Speaker Cameron Sexton said Wednesday that he thinks all laws must be enforced. Senate Speaker Randy McNally said prosecutors should not “usurp legislative authority by picking and choosing which laws to enforce.”

“If local officials do not agree with or want to change our laws, they should be changed and not circumvented by those who are tasked with enforcing them,” Sexton said in his statement.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement Wednesday that he supported Funk’s decision.

“We need to continue working to ensure that people have access to drug treatment and that we are doing everything we can to keep nonviolent young people out of the criminal justice system,” Cooper said.