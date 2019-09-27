Mississippi authorities find body under I-110 overpass

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Biloxi Police say they believe an “unfortunate accident” has led to the death of a man whose body was found under a bridge.

News outlets report the body was found under the I-110 overpass about 7 a.m. Friday.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 30-year-old William Lester, of Gautier. Switzer says Lester was walking northbound when he fell. He says Lester died from blows his body suffered when he hit the ground.

A car registered to Lester had been in a minor accident around 3:30 a.m. on the southbound side of I-110 where the interstate splits at the U.S. 90 and Ocean Springs exits. Switzer says the car hit the barrier at the split.

Switzer says Lester is survived by his parents, a child and a fiancé.