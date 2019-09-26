U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Contractor pleads guilty to theft from tribal organization

 
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The owner of defunct construction company in northeastern South Dakota has pleaded guilty for taking money from an American Indian tribe for work he didn’t complete.

The American News reports that Dustin Kirk pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this week to embezzlement and theft from a tribal organization. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Court documents show that received $384,000 from the Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority and the Dakota Nations Development Corp., which are agencies of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe in South Dakota and North Dakota.

Kirk founded his company, Siouxland Lumber and Materials, in Sisseton in April 2016. It dissolved in May 2018.

One of Kirk’s attorneys, Thomas Sannes, did not immediately return an email request seeking comment.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com