Chinese lawyer taken away after supporting other lawyers

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Chinese lawyer taken away after supporting other lawyers

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese lawyer who spoke up on behalf of rights lawyers persecuted by authorities was himself taken away by police in handcuffs, his wife said Friday.

Police came just before midnight Thursday and pried open locks on the door of Yu Wensheng’s Beijing apartment and stormed in, his wife Xu Yan said. The officers took Yu away in handcuffs and confiscated his computer, flash drives and other digital storage units, Xu said.

Beijing police did not respond to a faxed request seeking confirmation.

Xu said her husband was summoned on suspicion of causing troubles, although he was yet to be formally detained.

Other news
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Lone Star tick, which despite its Texas-sounding name, is found mainly in the Southeast. At least 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites. That's according to a new government report. But health officials believe more have the problem and don’t know it, and the actual number is more than than four times higher. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, July 27, 2023 released two reports on the growing tick-borne allergy problem. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
FILE - Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, speaks during a debate on school voucher legislation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Federal prosecutors are accusing the former Tennessee state senator of intentionally delaying his sentencing after the Republican unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw his guilty plea to federal campaign finance laws.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
US prosecutors accuse ex-Tennessee lawmaker of delaying sentencing
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals

Beijing has detained about two dozen rights lawyers and civil activists since early July, accusing them of being part of a criminal gang that sabotaged China’s legal system. Critics say the lawyers are being punished for their insistence that the law be followed faithfully and the government held accountable.

The Hong Kong-based China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group said Friday that 16 lawyers and legal workers remain in detention and 15 of them have been denied access to legal counsel for the past month.

On Friday, authorities informed two lawyers representing prominent rights lawyer Wang Yu that she could not meet her legal counsel because her case involves national security or terrorism and that meetings with them could obstruct the police investigation or run the risk of leaking state secrets, said Wen Donghai, one of the lawyers.

Wang was taken away from her home on July 9. Her husband, Bao Longjun, also has been detained, although authorities have yet to say what charges he faces.

Hundreds of lawyers across the country have been told not to speak up for those in police custody, but Yu ignored the warnings and spoke to foreign media, including The Associated Press.

The crackdown on lawyers is “to intimidate others, so that they don’t stand up and they don’t fight for democracy and human rights,” Yu said in a late-July interview with the AP.

“Their crackdown can work temporarily, but it won’t last long. Right now, there are lawyers that are standing up, that are fighting back, they keep litigating and making statements.”

In the interview, Yu blasted China’s claim to rule of law as a hollow slogan. Yu also wrote an open letter addressed to the top national offices, urging them to investigate the Public Security Ministry and saying that police were “creating an atmosphere of terror in the country, flagrantly violating the criminal law, and conducting acts against humanity.”

Yu’s wife said the lawyer had been told by his minders not to voice support for the detained rights lawyers.