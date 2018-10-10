Former Hawaii firefighter found guilty in 2017 killing

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Hawaii firefighter has been convicted of killing an Oahu man in what authorities described as a road rage shooting.

A jury found 73-year-old Darryl Freeman guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and firearm charges in the March 2017 death of 31-year-old Keenyn Pahio.

Freeman and Pahio had gotten into an argument near a shopping center in Aiea, Honolulu prosecutors said.

Pahio had approached Freeman who was inside his van, which was parked in front of Pahio’s vehicle. During the dispute, Freeman pulled out a gun and pointed it at Pahio.

Freeman shot Pahio on the head at point-blank range, prosecutors said at trial. Freeman then fled, driving over Pahio who was slumped on the ground. He later died at a hospital.

Honolulu police tracked the van back to Freeman and arrested him at his home a short time later, according to court documents.

Honolulu Deputy Public Defender Edward Aquino claimed at trial that Freeman acted in self-defense. Freeman was driving on a freeway when Pahio repeatedly honked at him and drove to the side of his van, yelling to get him to pull over, he said.

The defense attorney claimed Pahio was armed and the gun went off during the struggle.

Freeman is scheduled to be sentenced in January. The judge also revoked Freeman’s bail.