Firm asks judge to vacate, alter Arizona copper mine ruling

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Firm asks judge to vacate, alter Arizona copper mine ruling

 
Share

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The company proposing to build an Arizona copper mine has submitted a request for a federal judge to vacate or amend a ruling that stopped work, a report said.

Rosemont Copper Co. has asked U.S. District Court Judge James Soto to change his July 31 ruling because it says opponents lack standing to sue, The Arizona Daily Star reported Wednesday.

Soto ruled that Rosemont Copper lacked valid mining claims on more than 3.75 square miles (9.7 square kilometers) of public land where it wants to dump waste rock and tailings, the company said.

The request is the first step toward appealing the ruling concerning the $1.9 billion open-pit mine project, officials said.

Other news
District Attorney Tom Durden of Georgia's Atlantic Judicial Circuit speaks at a news conference, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia, about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Durden, the longtime prosecutor who won convictions in Georgia's infamous “tomato patch” killing and called in state investigators to build a case against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery has died. Durden was 66. AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Tom Durden, Georgia DA who ordered takeover of stalled Ahmaud Arbery investigation, dies at 66
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
This cover image released by Concord Records shows Natural Disaster by Bethany Cosentino. (Concord Records via AP)
Music Review: Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” lacks punch

Rosemont Copper is the Arizona subsidiary of Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc., which holds the mining claims and owns the property 36 miles (58 kilometers) southeast of Tucson.

The company also wants the judge to reverse part of his decision that threw out the U.S. Forest Service’s environmental review of the project, which is now nearly six years old.

Soto found the federal agency accepted mining claims without question rather than attempting to determine their validity. The land cannot be used for mining activities without proof of valid claims under the 1872 Mining Law, he ruled.

“This was a crucial error, as it tainted the Forest Service’s evaluation of the Rosemont Mine from the start,” Soto’s ruling said.

Stu Gillespie, an attorney for tribes opposing the mine, said the company is misinterpreting the judge’s ruling and misconstruing the standing issue by making arguments that are “wholly misplaced,” Gillespie said.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com