FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Malaysian ex-PM’s lawyer charged with money laundering

By EILEEN NG
 
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A top lawyer for former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged Thursday with receiving 9.5 million ringgit ($2.3 million) in ill-gotten wealth from his client, who is himself accused of money laundering and corruption.

Muhammad Shafee Abdullah was arrested and brought to court, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering and two counts of evading taxes by making false declarations on his income tax. According to the charge sheets, he received proceeds from illegal activities of 4.3 million ringgit ($1.04 million) from Najib’s personal bank account in September 2013 and another 5.2 million ringgit ($1.26 million) in February 2014.

Shafee is the main defense lawyer for Najib, who months after his electoral defeat faces charges of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund.

Najib slammed the court action as politically motivated to intimidate Shafee and “another step to deny me a fair trial.” In a statement on Facebook, he said the investigation was clearly not complete because he hasn’t been summoned by anti-graft officials to explain the payment to Shafee.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

“This is victimization,” Shafee told reporters, vowing to continue to defend Najib.

Shafee admitted he received the money but denied it was a reward for prosecuting then opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim in his sodomy trial. He said it was a back payment for legal services for Najib’s Malay party and then-ruling coalition, and that he had no knowledge of the source of the money.

Najib also said the payment was for Shafee’s legal services and came not from 1MDB, but from a political donation from Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry and a Saudi prince who acted for the late King Abdullah.

Public anger over the 1MDB scandal led to the stunning ouster of Najib’s long-ruling coalition in May 9 national polls and ushered in the first change of power since independence from Britain in 1957.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took power in 2009 to promote economic development, but the fund amassed billions in debts and is being investigated in the U.S. and several other countries for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

The new government reopened investigations stifled under Najib’s rule and barred him and his wife from leaving the country. Police also seized jewelry and hundreds of handbags and other valuables estimated at more than 1.1 billion ringgit ($273 million) from properties linked to Najib.

Deputy national police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim later Thursday said investigations so far showed that $972 million had been transferred to Najib’s bank account from three companies linked to 1MDB. He said police identified 132 transactions involving the illegal money, mostly conducted abroad, and investigated more than 50 people, including local politicians, who may have received ill-gotten wealth.

He declined to say if lawyer Shafee was one of the 50 people. Malaysia has made requests to authorities in countries including Singapore, U.S., Switzerland and Saudi Arabia for help in its investigation, he added.

Najib, 65, has accused Malaysia’s new government under Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of seeking political vengeance and vowed to clear his name at his trial.