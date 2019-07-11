FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former trooper faces 8 years for kidnapping, assault

 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state trooper has pleaded no contest to kidnapping, assault and cruelty charges in the beating of a man who had a touched his girlfriend at a party.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Rupert Laird, of Manchester, and another trooper, Xavier Cruz, took the victim, Felipe Figueroa-Garcia, to the basement of Cruz’s Wethersfield home in February 2017 and assaulted him for hours using a police baton, boots and a cheese grater.

Prosecutors say Figueroa-Garcia told investigators he had touched Laird’s girlfriend on the buttocks while flirting with her.

The Hartford Courant reports Laird faces eight years in prison under a plea agreement. Cruz has pleaded guilty as an accessory, and faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing is set for Oct. 2.

Both men were fired from the state police after the incident.