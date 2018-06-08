FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

IMF: Argentina’s targets possible but require commitment

By Associated Press
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund said Friday that fiscal targets set for Argentina as part of a $50 billion deal are possible but will require a strong commitment from the South American country.

Argentina and the IMF agreed Thursday on a three-year standby financing deal aimed at strengthening the economy as the country fights double-digit inflation.

The government said it would accelerate reductions in the primary fiscal deficit to balance the budget by 2020, and set a new inflation target of 17 percent for 2019.

“We’re convinced that they are realistic measures, but they require a strong commitment by Argentine society,” IMF Mission Chief for Argentina Roberto Cardarelli said Friday.

Argentines continue to lose purchasing power to high consumer prices, which have been rising an estimated 25 percent a year, one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

President Mauricio Macri announced in May that his government was seeking a financing deal with the IMF following a sharp devaluation of Argentina’s currency and a tough global economic outlook.

But turning to the IMF has brought back bad memories for Argentines who blame the policies of the lending institution for the country’s worst economic crisis in 2001.

On Friday, the Argentina peso reached another all-time low of 25.80 per dollar after the government announced that it would stop its weekslong policy of intervening to defend the currency.