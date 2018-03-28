North Carolina man gets 8 years in prison for child porn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Wednesday that 43-year-old David Michael Shope of Huntersville was also sentenced to serve 15 years under court supervision and to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say Shope used peer-to-peer software to deliver multiple videos that depicted the sexual abuse of children. Those videos actually were given to an undercover detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Court records show law enforcement also found conversations from a public chat room on one of Shope’s laptops. The various chats involved Shope posing as a female with a younger daughter who was sexually interested in other females with younger daughters.