Woman who stoned man to death dies at women’s prison

 
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Keizer woman convicted of stoning a man to death and sentenced to life in prison has died at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.

The Statesman Journal reports 55-year-old Tamara Upton died in the infirmary while on hospice care Sunday for an undisclosed illness.

As with all in-custody deaths, Oregon State Police will review the case.

Upton was 27 when she and Tracey Poirier, of Roseburg, were convicted of the aggravated murder of 34-year-old Donald Fish.

The pair met the 4-foot-4-inch tall, 100-pound Fish, a traveling portrait photography salesman, at a Roseburg pool hall. His body was found along the banks of South Umpqua River on July 3, 1990.

According to investigators, Upton and Poirier robbed Fish then beat him to death with stones.

The women were arrested on Interstate 5 driving a car stolen from Salem.

