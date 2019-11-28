Theatre in downtown Beckley closes, cancels performances

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in downtown Beckley has closed.

A news release from the owners of the performance center this week said the business has shut down immediately and that all scheduled shows have been canceled. The company has also closed Sir Walter’s Tavern and the music bar Melody’s.

Owner Matthew Bickey says the businesses were never profitable enough to stay open. He says he’s been keeping them running to honor his father’s vision of revitalizing the city’s downtown.

The playhouse and tavern opened in 2012. Melody’s opened in 2014.