United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

NY dismemberment defendant dons trash bag in court

By COLLEEN LONG
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with killing and dismembering his mother and dumping her body parts in the trash appeared in court Thursday dressed in a garbage bag and said he’d done nothing wrong — even though detectives say they found a cellphone photo of him holding her severed head.

Bahsid McLean, 23, was charged with murder, hindering prosecution and criminal possession of a weapon. According to a criminal complaint, he stabbed Tanya Byrd and then cut up her body with help from an accomplice, William Harris, 26.

Byrd, a 45-year-old home health aide, was last seen alive Monday. Her remains were found a day later stuffed in four plastic garbage bags and scattered along four blocks, police said.

Detectives said they recovered an image on McLean’s phone of him holding his mother’s severed head.

Other news
FILE - A VW logo on an I.D. Buzz is polished before Volkswagen AG's annual press conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Volkswagen saw after-tax earnings fall by 20% in the first half of the year to 8.5 billion euros ($9.45 billion) as the automaker tries to engineer a rebound in China. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP, File)
Volkswagen takes steps to boost its China business as first-half earnings fall by 20%
FILE - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during his official unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr soccer club in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Cristian Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr will have its FIFA ban on registering new players lifted when it settles a debt with Leicester. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum gather in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Mutinous soldiers say they’ve taken Niger. The government says a coup won’t be tolerated

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” McLean said during court.

McLean’s attorney for the arraignment, Jerry Iannece, said his client wore the bizarre covering because he had been urinating on himself. The shorts he had been wearing were soaked through, so court personnel gave him the trash bag to wear, Iannece said.

Iannece said his client was off his medication but didn’t say what type. McLean was held without bail, was placed on suicide watch in protective custody and was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

“Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty,” Iannece said. “Obviously this is a troubling case, but we will investigate and defend it thoroughly.”

Police said they have surveillance footage of the two men at a hardware store at about 7:30 p.m. Monday where they bought a saw and trash bags, then headed back to the Bronx apartment McLean shared with his mother. At about 9:30 p.m. they were caught on surveillance footage lugging bags believed to be the remains, police said.

Witnesses told police an SUV dropped the bags off Monday night or early Tuesday.

A man walking his dog came upon one of the bags early Tuesday in a trash pile on a street in the Melrose section of the Bronx after the dog sniffed it out.

Inside a duffel bag was a heavy-duty plastic garbage bag with the woman’s bloodied leg. Police then found the three other bags and their macabre contents, including the victim’s head, part of her torso and other limbs.

McLean later reported his mother missing, police said. Medical examiners determined that Byrd died from a stab wound to the neck and officially ruled the death a homicide.

A blade was discovered in the apartment McLean shared with his mother, and a saw was found in Harris’ home, police said. Detectives recovered the images of Byrd’s body parts from the phone, after Harris told them he was shown the images, police said. Byrd’s phone was discovered with Harris, according to the criminal complaint.

Byrd’s family said she had wanted her son out of the house, and there was speculation that he had been abusing her other child, authorities said.

The young man had several arrests, including one for assaulting two police officers in Brooklyn in 2010. His father, James, told the Daily News that he did destructive things. “He set fires. Nobody could control him,” the father said.

McLean and Harris were first arrested on charges of unlawfully dissecting a human body and hindering prosecution. Each man initially implicated the other the killing, authorities said. The murder charge was later added for McLean.

Harris was arraigned on charges of criminal possession of stolen property and drug possession. He was held without bail. A message left for his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.