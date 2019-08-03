FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Texas officer aims at dog, shoots woman in video

 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a woman by an Arlington, Texas, police officer who had been aiming at a dog (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Footage from a Texas police officer’s body-worn camera shows the officer firing three times at a dog that is running at him and captures the cries of a woman who was accidentally shot and killed.

The officer in the Dallas suburb of Arlington responded to a welfare check Thursday about a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area behind a shopping plaza. The body camera video released Friday shows the officer walking along a sidewalk and calling out, “Hello. Are you OK?”

Other news
FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling
FILE - Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, center, accompanied by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, on May 19, 2023. Bernanke will lead a review of the Bank of England’s economic forecasting amid concern that inaccurate predictions about growth and inflation hampered the central bank’s efforts to combat Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Former US Federal Reserve chair to lead Bank of England review on economic forecasts
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer

The woman replies, “Yeah, I’m fine.” A dog approaches and the officer asks, “Is that your dog?”

As the barking dog runs toward him, the officer yells, “Get back!” He begins to back up and then fires three shots. The woman later identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks screams, “Oh, my God!” and continues to cry out.

Investigators think the dog, which Police Chief Will Johnson described as weighing about 40 pounds, belonged to the woman.

___

5:35 p.m.

Police say a Texas officer who fatally shot a woman while aiming at a dog that was running at him and barking had completed his training only a month before.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said Friday that the 25-year-old officer had completed academy training in February and was released from supervised patrol duty on July 1.

Johnson said the officer hadn’t fired his service weapon in the line of duty before Thursday, when he shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks in the chest. The dog, which investigators think belonged to Brooks, suffered a graze wound and has been placed in quarantine.

Footage of the shooting recorded by the officer’s body-worn camera was released Friday at the news conference where Johnson spoke. Johnson said Brooks’ family has been shown the video.

He said criminal and administrative investigations are underway.

___

8:45 a.m.

Police in Texas say a patrol officer accidentally shot and killed a woman when he fired repeatedly at a dog that was charging at him.

The officer and other emergency workers were responded Thursday to a welfare check in the Dallas suburb of Arlington concerning a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area near a commercial district.

Authorities say the barking dog ran toward the officer as he was calling the woman. The officer began backing away, then drew his weapon and fired at the dog as it continued to charge.

The woman yelled out after the shots were fired. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police believe the dog belonged to the woman. The animal survived.

Investigators are reviewing body camera footage of the shooting.