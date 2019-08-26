Russia to resume S-400 missile deliveries to Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish defense minister says Russia will resume the delivery of its S-400 missile defense system to Turkey this week.

Turkey took delivery of the first part of the Russian system last month despite strong objections from the United States, which had been pressing Turkey to cancel the deal with Russia and has threatened sanctions against Turkey.

Washington says the Russian system is incompatible with NATO and poses a threat to the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program. It has suspended Turkey’s participation in that program.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday that Russia would begin transporting parts of the system’s second battery to Turkey on Tuesday.

He said: “Our aim is to protect our country and people from external aerial and missile threats.”