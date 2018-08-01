FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Columbia school principal files racial discrimination suit

 
Share

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia Public Schools middle school principal is suing the school district, claiming she was passed over for a different principal job because she is a black woman.

Melita Walker, principal of West Middle School, applied for the Hickman High School position in 2017. She says in her lawsuit that an all-white panel of interviewers gave the job to a white man, although she was the only candidate with a doctorate in education.

The Columbia Missourian reports the lawsuit claims Walker has unsuccessfully applied for many other jobs and has faced several instances of race and sex discrimination.

The district already faces two discrimination lawsuits filed last year by Rachel Henderson and Andrew McCarthy, assistant principals who are married.

A district spokeswoman said the district couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com