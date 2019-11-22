Closed golf course could be sold to new owner for $1.5M

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (AP) — The owners of a closed Mississippi Gulf Coast golf course say there’s a $1.5 million offer to buy it.

WLOX-TV reports current owners have voted 211-57 to accept the offer, and that a contract could be signed in early December. It would likely be complete in early 2020.

The course is part of a historic resort that frequently hosted Elvis Presley in the 1950s.

Owners were told the 18-hole course will be converted to a nine-hole course, with the new owner seeking to build new homes on most remaining holes. The new owner will have to seek permission to build.

The course closed at the end of October after no buyer could be found. The historic Gulf Hills hotel is for sale separately.

