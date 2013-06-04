Foxcroft Academy junior dies in swimming accident

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (AP) — A private Maine school is in mourning after the death of a student.

Foxcroft Academy head of school Arnold Shorey says in a post on the school’s website that student Dacano Arno died in what was described as a “swimming accident” in Sebec Village on Monday evening.

The death was confirmed by the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office

Shorey says Arno was a junior at the school in Dover-Foxcroft.

Shorey described Arno as “a wonderful, young man who was liked by everyone.”

The school will make grief counselors available on Tuesday.

Foxcroft Academy, founded in 1823, has about 450 day and boarding students.