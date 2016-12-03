Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
SWAT team shoots man to death after Louisiana deputy shot

 
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities say SWAT team officers shot a man to death when they stormed a house after the man shot a sheriff’s deputy.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand says 48-year-old Deputy Nicholas Songy was hospitalized Saturday and “alert and doing well.” Authorities have not released the identity of the slain man.

Normand told the New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2gmggZb ) the SWAT team stormed the house where the suspect was holed up and ordered him to lower his weapon. Authorities say they shot him after he refused.

Songy, who is white, had arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance call. He went into the backyard where he encountered the armed man. Normand says gunfire was exchanged and Songy was hit in the leg. It was unknown where the suspect was hit.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com