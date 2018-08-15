FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge: Paper ‘shameful’ for printing shooting suspect’s info

By CURT ANDERSON
 
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has branded a newspaper “shameful” for publishing educational material about Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz that was supposed to be kept private.

But Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer stopped short Wednesday of finding the South Florida Sun Sentinel in contempt of court. The county school board claims the newspaper violated court orders by publishing details about Cruz’s educational background that were supposed to be redacted.

The Sun Sentinel contends the school board had already exposed those details by mistakenly releasing them in a way anyone could see.

The judge said she would issue a ruling on the contempt issue later.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where classes resumed Wednesday.