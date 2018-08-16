FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dog day in Bolivia: Church honors patron saint of canines

 
EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Many Bolivians brought their dogs, often freshly groomed and dressed in costumes, to the parish of Villa Adela near the capital Thursday for a Mass honoring the patron saint of dogs.

Every Aug. 16, the church holds the feast of San Roque, or Saint Roch, who legend has it was a 14th century French noble who traveled to Italy to care for plague victims and became the patron of dogs. He appears in images accompanied by a dog.

In the city of El Alto, which neighbors La Paz, people walked their dogs to the parish church while other sent greetings and messages to dogs on social media.

“Dogs are creatures of God and must be cared for,” said Villa Adela’s priest, Justino Limachi. “First we vaccinate them and then we give blessings starting with the owners for them to take care of the dogs because we see so many street dogs suffering hunger and cold.”

While owners brought their groomed pooches for the Mass, nearby street dogs fought over scraps in garbage dumps.

There is no census of dogs in Bolivia, but the Ministry of Health estimates there is an overpopulation of 3 million dogs, with about a half million living on the streets.