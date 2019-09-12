Driver dies in crash into utility pole, tree, that split car

ARUNDEL, Maine (AP) — Maine sheriff’s deputies say a driver died after losing control of his car and crashing into a utility pole and a tree.

They say the force of the crash caused the vehicle to split in two late Wednesday. It appears that the driver, 29-year-old Bjoun Condappa, of Biddeford, was killed instantly. He was traveling alone.

The crash happened on Route 1 in Arundel, near the Biddeford line.

Authorities said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.