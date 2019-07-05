FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mexico issues arrest warrants for ex-Pemex boss, relatives

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s attorney general’s office said Friday that new arrest warrants have been issued for the former head of the state oil company and several of his relatives.

In a statement, prosecutors said that the warrants for Emilio Lozoya and others are related to their investigation into wrongdoing by the Brazilian construction behemoth Odebrecht.

The targets were only identified by their first names, but an official in the attorney general’s office who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed that it was Lozoya.

Attorney Javier Coello told Milenio TV that the warrant for his client wasn’t surprising, but it was a shock that Lozoya’s wife, mother and sister were also included.

Other news
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is pictured on March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments. The Alzheimer’s treatment developer said Friday, July 28, 2023, it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Biogen to bulk up rare disease treatments with $7 billion Reata acquisition

“What does Mr. Lozoya’s wife have to do with this? What does his mom have to do with this?” Coello said, adding that he believed Lozoya was in Mexico.

The attorney general’s office said that Interpol had also been notified of the warrants. It said sufficient evidence was presented to a judge to allow advancement in “a case that for a long time was frozen in a reprehensible way.”

Brazil’s so-called Car Wash investigation into illicit payments by Odebrecht to government officials has led to multiple arrests and prosecutions in Latin American countries over the past five years, but none in Mexico.

Earlier this year, the attorney general’s office also sought an arrest warrant for Lozoya in relation to the 2015 sale of a fertilizer plant to state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, at an inflated price, although the former executive has denied wrongdoing.

In late 2016, Odebrecht and Braskem, a petrochemical subsidiary, reached an agreement with American, Brazilian and Swiss justice officials to pay $3.5 billion in penalties.

As part of that accord, Odebrecht divulged details on bribes across several countries. It said it paid $10.5 million to officials at Pemex between 2010 and 2014.

Lozoya was head of the company from 2012 to 2016.