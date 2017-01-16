Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

US Marine rides bulls to honor friends killed in combat

By CHRIS GAY
 
Share

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — After serving three tours of duty overseas, Chris Skeeters has found a new home.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran is a full-time bull rider. Skeeters competed in the recent USC Aiken Extra Inning Bull Riding Championship in Augusta, Georgia.

“I guess you can say it’s an adrenaline thing,” said Skeeters, who failed to stay on his bull for eight seconds. “Bull riding is my release from being in Afghanistan and places like that. It actually keeps me kind of calm and keeps me from going insane.”

Another sold-out crowd filed into Augusta’s James Brown Arena to see the 16th annual championship. Pacers baseball coach Kenny Thomas, the event organizer, said the reputation of the bull riding event has helped keep it as popular as ever.

Other news
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure

“When we started here 16 years ago, there wasn’t a rodeo within 100 miles of here,” Thomas said. “Now they pop up everywhere. But this is the one and only.”

The 27-year-old Skeeters was the one and only Marine competing Saturday night after serving almost eight years in active duty. He was in middle school when 9/11 happened, and he didn’t forget the impact of the terrorism. In high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He left his Tullahoma, Tennessee home two days after graduation for Parris Island, South Carolina.

“For three months, they break you down and then build you back up and make you into a Marine,” Skeeters said about the Marine Corps Recruit Depot. “It was definitely worth it.”

He continued his training and embarked upon his first tour of duty in 2008 to Afghanistan. Two years later, he went on a second tour of duty on a Med float with the Navy. In 2012, he returned to Afghanistan for his third tour.

Skeeters first got into bull riding while in active duty. At a party one night, a friend of his from Texas convinced him to get on a practice bull. Skeeters enjoyed it so much he got on three more bulls.

In 2014, he was honorably discharged from the Marines. He then started riding bulls on a competitive basis.

“I do this for my buddies we lost in Afghanistan,” said Skeeters, a member of Warriors and Rodeo, a nonprofit that gives back to individuals who serve our country. “They weren’t quitters, and they didn’t quit for us.”

Skeeters said he wants to continue participating in the sport until he turns 30. Then, he said, he’ll probably still be involved in rodeo - he said his 5-year-old daughter Peighton wants to participate in barrel racing.

“I think I’ve done about everything I wanted to do in my career,” he said. “Now, I’m just out here having fun, being around good people.”

___

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com