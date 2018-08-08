Lawsuit: New York man set up fake charities in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed by Washington state’s attorney general claims a New York stockbroker with known ties to organized crime may have set up fake nonprofits in the state, possibly to cover up illegal activities.

The Seattle Times reports Ian Richard Hosang’s organizations in the state include the American Cancer Society of Seattle, the American Red Cross of Seattle, the American Red Cross of Washington, the United Way of Seattle and the United Way of Washington.

The lawsuit by State Attorney Bob Ferguson Tuesday says none are associated with legitimate organizations that have chapters in Washington.

Hosang could not be reached by phone Tuesday. It is unknown whether he has a lawyer.

The lawsuit is seeking involuntary dissolution of the nonprofits and a permanent injunction against Hosang and any of his associates from engaging in unlawful conduct.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com