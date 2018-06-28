FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Autopsy says camper was shot in head

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the shooting death of a Southern California camper (all times local):

8 p.m.

A Southern California man who was killed last week while camping with his daughters was shot in the head.

The Los Angeles Times Wednesday reports that autopsy results show Tristan Beaudette died from a head wound, not from being shot in the chest as authorities first indicated.

The 35-year-old Irvine man was shot before dawn on June 22 at Malibu Creek State Park as he slept in a tent with his two daughters, ages 2 and 4.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says investigators are looking into other shootings at the park to determine whether they’re connected.

One took place only days before Beaudette was killed. Two others occurred in June and July of last year. None were fatal.

Deputies have stepped up patrols in the area.

___

1:43 p.m.

Detectives investigating the death of a man shot while camping with his two young daughters are reviewing three prior shootings in the past year at the popular Southern California wilderness park.

Tristan Beaudette was shot in the chest before dawn June 22 as he slept in a tent at Malibu Creek State Park with his girls, ages 2 and 4.

Nishida says sheriff’s detectives are working with state parks officials to look for similarities between those incidents and last week’s fatal shooting.

Deputies have stepped up patrols in the area.