Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sentence tossed for last woman on Pennsylvania’s death row

 
Share

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — The only woman on Pennsylvania’s death row had her sentence thrown out by a judge who cited inadequate representation at her trial in the 2003 hatchet killing of her World War II-veteran neighbor.

Clinton County Senior Judge Michael Williamson sentenced Shonda Walter, 37, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, saying she had “totally incompetent counsel in the penalty phase” of her 2005 trial. Prosecutors had agreed not to seek the death penalty again, Williamson noted.

Walter killed James Sementelli, an 83-year-old veteran of the Pearl Harbor attack, in his Lock Haven home so she could steal his car and sell it to pay off court debts and to gain entry into a street gang, prosecutors said. He sustained more than 60 wounds, 18 fractures and 45 bruises, many of them to his head, face and neck, authorities said.

Evidence presented at trial indicated that Walter then drove his car to Williamsport but later returned to flush away a cigarette butt she had left in a toilet. Sementelli’s body was discovered six days later. The hatchet, which contained his blood, was found along a rural road near Williamsport.

Other news
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver. Ford Motor is reporting earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Ford 2Q profit surges on strong revenue, earnings per share top estimates
Russia's Andrei Rublev reacts during his round of sixteen match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier during the Hamburg Open tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP)
A tough win for Casper Ruud and an upset loss for Andrey Rublev at the Hamburg European Open
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. “Jackass” star Bam Margera is due in court Thursday, July 27, 2023, near Philadelphia on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)
‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charge in fight with brother, judge rules

Before trial, Walter had rejected a plea agreement that would have avoided the possibility of the death penalty. A jury took less than 30 minutes to convict her of first-degree murder.

In her appeal, Walter argued that her trial lawyer openly conceded her guilt and filed an appeal that one judge described as “unintelligible.” She had sought a new lawyer but was rejected.

Walter, whose sentence was vacated on July 26, had been the only woman on Pennsylvania’s death row. Another woman, Michelle Sue Tharp, had her death sentence thrown out in 2014 and, according to online court records, is awaiting resentencing for starving her 7-year-old daughter.

As of Aug. 1, the state’s death row had 176 men on it, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. In February 2015, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced a temporary moratorium on executions, calling the state’s capital punishment system error prone and expensive.

Since reinstating the death penalty in the mid-1970s, Pennsylvania has executed three inmates, all of whom dropped their appeals.