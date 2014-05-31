Mass. police probe crash that killed RI woman

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts state police continue to investigate a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 that killed a woman from Foster, Rhode Island.

The Friday afternoon crash also injured five people. It occurred when a luxury sedan traveling north on I-95 crossed the median and slammed into two cars heading south near Exit 11 in Norwood.

A 58-year-old passenger in the first car hit by the luxury sedan died at the scene. Two other people in the vehicle — a 62-year-old man from Foster, Rhode Island, and a 28-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island — suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the second car, 25-year-old Nina Battista, and her passenger, 25-year-old Katlynn Landry, all of Quincy, were taken to hospital.

The wrong-way driver, 53-year-old Charles Iarrobino of Foxborough, suffered minor injuries. A 5-year-old boy in his car was taken to hospital.