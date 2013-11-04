Thieves in Halloween garb rob Mexico jewelry store

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say armed thieves dressed as zombies and other scary Halloween characters robbed a jewelry store in Mexico City.

City police say the robbers barged into the store Saturday night with handguns and rifles and rounded up the employees. The thieves carried hammers they used to smash showcases and made off with chains, rings and bracelets with a total estimated value of more than a million pesos (about $76,500).

The police say unarmed private security guards at the shopping center in Mexico City’s central district arrived but the robbers threatened them with their weapons and fled.

Mexico’s Day of the Dead activities on Nov. 2 have become intertwined with the U.S. celebration of Halloween, and it’s common to see groups of costumed adults on the streets.