Regulators approve conversion of oil pipeline to natural gas

 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have approved the conversion of a crude oil pipeline to transport natural gas liquids from the heart of the state’s oil patch.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the three-member Public Service Commission on Wednesday gave unanimous approval to Andeavor Logistics to convert 42 miles of the BakkenLink pipeline, which was originally approved in 2012 to transport crude oil.

Andeavor previously received permission from the PSC to construct about 44 miles of new natural gas liquids pipelines in McKenzie, Billings and Stark counties that are associated with the converted pipeline.

The pipeline system will transport mixed natural gas liquids from the Watford City area to an Andeavor gas processing plant near Belfield, where the liquids will be separated into products such as ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline.

