FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

W.Va. principal wants to end valedictorian title, rivalry

 
Share

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia high school principal says she favors proposed curriculum charges that would no longer designate a valedictorian.

The Intelligencer reports Wheeling Park High School Principal Amy Minch says administrators want to eliminate “the game” that forces students to compete for higher grade point averages, class standing and valedictorian status. She says that often results in students taking classes to impact their grade-point average instead of electives to help them in their career path or enrich them as a person.

Under the proposal, the school would not rank students or give honors credits for electives. If approved, changes would begin with the class of 2024.

The Ohio County Board of Education would have to approve the changes, and board member David Croft suggested gathering public opinion before voting.

___

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.theintelligencer.net