FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Trump’s defense of statues echoes right-wing rhetoric

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
 
Share

President Donald Trump’s seemingly unscripted defense of Confederate statues during a press conference Tuesday echoed some right-wing talking points — and rhetoric from the far-right fringe.

Trump said Tuesday there were “very fine people on both sides” of the violent confrontation at a white nationalist rally in Virginia on Saturday. Some of them, Trump said, were there to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

“So, this week, it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder: Is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really do have to ask yourself, ‘Where does it stop?’” Trump asked, noting that Washington and Jefferson were slave owners.

His statements echoed an exchange Monday night on Fox News between former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and the show’s host, Martha MacCallum.

Other news
The exterior of Praxis Landmark Recovery facility on Bodnar Drive, southeast of Mishawaka, Ind., is shown Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Northern Indiana police have asked state officials to revoke the license of Praxis Landmark Recovery, where three patients recently died within a week, saying that the less than year-old center is endangering its residents and placing a strain on law enforcement. (Greg Swiercz/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Indiana revokes licenses for 3 Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers after 3 deaths
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes during the NFL team's football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
49ers QB Brock Purdy returns to practice for the first time since elbow surgery
FILE - A Citibank office is seen in New York on Jan. 13, 2021. Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, July 27, 2023, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Citigroup says some predecessor companies likely saw indirect financial benefits from slavery

“Where are you going to stop it?’ Gingrich said. “You want to say, ‘What if you weren’t sensitive enough to the Holocaust, we should take down all the statues of Franklin Delano Roosevelt?’ You could make an argument for that.”

“You could make an argument for Thomas Jefferson and George Washington,” MacCallum said. “Are you going to change the name of the Washington Monument?”

Gingrich noted that both former presidents were slave owners.

“Absolutely. That’s my point,” MacCallum said.

Trump’s statements also mirrored a post Monday by the publisher of The Daily Stormer, a notorious neo-Nazi website.

“These ‘protests’ are happening across the country,” Andrew Anglin wrote after a Confederate monument was taken down Monday in Durham, North Carolina. “And I guarantee you, they are going to go to Washington, and they are going to demand that the Washington Monument be torn down. They might even try to pull it down. Because George Washington owned slaves. More importantly, he was a white man who built something.”

Anglin’s site takes its name from Der Stürmer, a newspaper that published Nazi propaganda. The site includes sections called “Jewish Problem” and “Race War.”

Google canceled the domain name registration of The Daily Stormer on Monday after Anglin published a post mocking the woman killed in a deadly attack at the Charlottesville rally, calling her “fat” and “childless.”