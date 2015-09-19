Man gets new trial in 2002 kidnapping death of acquaintance

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Man gets new trial in 2002 kidnapping death of acquaintance

 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man serving a life term in a drug-related kidnapping and murder more than a dozen years ago has been granted a new trial in a case that also landed two former Pennsylvania college football players behind bars.

The attorney for Jared Henkel, 33, of Mount Lebanon, provided ineffective legal advice in not calling his client to testify or preparing him to testify on his own behalf, U.S. Magistrate Robert Mitchell ruled Thursday.

Henkel and Jared Lischner were convicted of second-degree murder in the 2002 slaying of 19-year-old Andrew Jones. Craig Elias, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder. All were sentenced to life in prison.

Lischner, 33, earlier won a new trial on the same grounds and eventually agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder and is now serving a term of 10 to 20 years. An appeal by Elias is pending.

Elias and Lischner were previously members of the Duquesne football team. Elias was a defensive tackle and Lischner a defensive end.

Authorities alleged that the defendants killed Jones and dumped his body in the Ohio River after weighing it down with chains and barbell equipment because they believed he had stolen drugs and money from a safe in a Pittsburgh home they sometimes shared.

Henkel argued that his lawyer and the attorney representing Elias had agreed that Elias would testify that Henkel and Lischner had left the house where Jones was being held before he was killed. But at trial, he said, Elias decided not to testify, and that left Henkel without a defense because his attorney hadn’t prepared him to testify on his own behalf.

___

The headlines of this story have been corrected to show the killing happened in 2002, not 2012.