Ocracoke natives descend from Blackbeard’s quartermaster

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — Chip Stevens rolled out a list some 12 feet long of his ancestors, including business owners, fishermen, teachers and the most famous one of all - William Howard, a pirate who served under Blackbeard.

Records do not prove, but strongly indicate, that Howard later became the owner of Ocracoke Island. In his 108 years, he ran successful businesses and became a family man. He is the ancestor to many of the island’s natives.

Howard would have been around 30 years old when he worked as Blackbeard’s quartermaster, responsible for a host of duties, including hiring the crew, dividing up the booty and purchasing supplies.

“He was basically the chief operating officer of the ship,” said Stevens, who owns Blackbeard’s Lodge in Ocracoke with his wife, Helena. “He took care of all of the logistics.”

Stevens, 55, pointed to five family lines going back to Howard. The few families who lived on the island in the 1700s — the Howards, the Wahabs, the Garrishes and the Gaskills among others — intermarried with each other. Most everybody on the island is kin.

Howard is first father to most Ocracoke natives, said historian Philip Howard, who lives in the village.

“Virtually everybody whose family is from Ocracoke is related to William Howard,” Philip Howard said.

A reverend from Bath wrote critically in 1710 about the inhabitants of Ocracoke, Howard said. They are half Indian and half English and their condition does not improve even after baptism, the reverend wrote. It’s possible he saw descendants of the Lost Colony who blended with native tribes, Howard said.

Chester Lynn runs an antique and florist shop not far from Howard’s home. He’s also a descendant of William Howard. Perhaps the most precious artifacts in his shop are four pewter plates that came from Springer’s Point, a site overlooking the waters where Blackbeard was killed.

Experts have told him they date to that time and look like plates found on the wreckage of the Queen Anne’s Revenge, Blackbeard’s ship. Blackbeard grounded the Queen Anne’s Revenge in Beaufort Inlet before he met his fate in Ocracoke.

“We do know he hung out here,” he said.

A natural well is what attracted Blackbeard to Springer’s Point, said historian and author Kevin Duffus.

Ocracoke legend Sam Jones is buried on Springer’s Point with his beloved horse. Both of their headstones are visible from a walking path. He believed Blackbeard left booty around that area. A deed specifies that if treasure is ever found on the tract, one-fourth of it goes to Jones’ descendants, Stevens said.

William Howard was fortunate to leave Blackbeard’s employ before a force of Royal Navy sailors killed him on Nov. 22, 1718. Howard traveled to Virginia, where he was overheard talking about his adventures as a pirate, Duffus said. Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood had him arrested.

Howard admitted to piracy, counting on a pardon from King George, Duffus said. Unfortunately, he had committed acts of piracy after the pardon deadline. He was found guilty and sentenced to hang. Another, more generous pardon from King George arrived in the colonies on Dec. 15, the night before Howard was to get the rope. He was set free.

“If it were not for that, I would not be here,” Philip Howard said as he rocked on his front porch.

William Howard testified in the Bahamas in 1721 on behalf of a physician accused of piracy. The doctor had been forced to work aboard a pirate ship, Howard told the court. The act indicates that Howard was reformed from his pirating days, Duffus said.

He might have returned to Ocracoke to work as a pilot, guiding ships through the treacherous inlet there, Philip Howard said. Original settlers of Ocracoke were pilots, not fisherman. It was the primary entry into the sounds and the inland town markets. Hundreds of ships passed through the inlet each year, Howard said.

Records show William Howard purchased Ocracoke Island in 1759. There he lived and had six children before dying at age 108 in 1794.

Duffus is convinced Blackbeard’s quartermaster is the same man who bought Ocracoke decades later. Duffus has researched North Carolina Colonial history for years, going through thousands of names.

“There is only one William Howard mentioned in the North Carolina records,” he said.

