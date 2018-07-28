FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
History attraction hosts annual Maker Faire Detroit festival

 
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Henry Ford history attraction in suburban Detroit is hosting an annual festival celebrating arts, crafts, engineering and technology.

Maker Faire Detroit takes place Saturday and Sunday in Dearborn. It features robots, rockets, virtual reality, 3D printing, crafts, sculptures and other creations as well as hands-on activities and demonstrations. The event is sponsored again this year by GE Digital.

Some returning attractions include “Heavy Meta,” a fire-breathing dragon made from a bus, and Camp Pencil Point, a workshop teaching the basics of drawing. A number of The Henry Ford’s own artifacts will be on display, including a working replica of auto industry pioneer Henry Ford’s 1896 Quadricycle.

The Henry Ford history attraction includes the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village.