EU vows to help Colombia handle Venezuela migration crisis

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The European Union is vowing to help Colombia respond to the massive exodus of Venezuelans fleeing their nation’s economic and political crisis.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini pledged 30 million euros ($33.2 million) Thursday to help Colombia identify Venezuelan migrants and integrate them into society.

She called Colombia’s response to the influx “an example for the region and the entire world” but said international aid is needed.

Nearly 1.5 million Venezuelans have arrived in Colombia in recent years, many entering illegally and struggling to find work.

Mogherini also said the EU stands firm in its commitment to help Colombia implement its historic peace accord with leftist rebels, and she announced new funds to boost Colombia’s transitional justice system as it seeks to uncover war crimes and provide victim reparations.