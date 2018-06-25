FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police shot and killed a black man they say had been firing a handgun as he walked outside.

Roughly 300 people gathered for a Sunday afternoon protest at a police station and a vigil near the north Minneapolis shooting scene was set for the evening, the Star Tribune reported . The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, said in a statement that it will release the names of the officers who shot their weapons after “both” have provided interviews.

“At the end of the day, we know that no matter what transpired in the moments leading up to the shooting, we know with certainty that the outcome is a tragedy,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. He didn’t march in a Sunday parade celebrating gay pride to focus on the shooting.

Authorities said two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. The bureau said he was sitting on a curb with a woman when police arrived, and then ran from officers while holding a black and silver gun.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa

Minneapolis police pursued and then shot the man, who was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene. The BCA said officials recovered a black and silver handgun from the area.

The bureau said officers’ body cameras recorded the shooting, but squad car cameras did not. Both officers are on administrative leave.

Agents are interviewing witnesses and participants in the incident. The bureau said it would perform a “thorough investigation” and turn over the findings for review to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Some witnesses have disputed the police account of the shooting, saying the man did not have a gun.

Among the witnesses who said the man did not have a gun was Eva Watson. She told the Star Tribune that the man was starting to comply with officers when police shocked him with a Taser. Watson said he then started running and yelling, “Don’t shoot!” and she then heard more than a dozen shots.

“He didn’t have a gun or anything,” Watson said. “He was just sitting there. He got killed for nothing.”

Katya Kelly, the sister of the man’s girlfriend, said he had a bottle in his hand as he and his girlfriend walked to her house. The Minneapolis NAACP wrote in a Facebook post that witnesses said he had been drinking out of a cup. The group called for body camera footage to be released.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s going through the community’s minds, but I do know that we continue to be traumatized one time after another,” Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Badue said, according to Minnesota Public Radio . “It’s extremely unfortunate, and we just want answers.”

The man is the 30th person killed by police in Minneapolis since 2000, according to the Star Tribune.

The head of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis didn’t immediately return a telephone message requesting comment from The Associated Press.

Minneapolis has been rocked by the past fatal police shootings of 24-year-old Jamar Clark in November 2015 and 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017.

Demonstrators congregated Sunday outside the Fourth Precinct police station, which was the site of protests following Clark’s death. Activists earlier in the day halted the Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis to protest police shootings.