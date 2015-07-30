Police: Thieves target ‘Cash Cow’ ATMs; steal $500K

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Police say a gang of thieves treated the Cash Cow check-cashing company as their own cash cow, making off with more than $500,000 from ATMs over the past year.

Slidell Police Sgt. Daniel Seuzeneau said Thursday that two of the thieves were caught fleeing early Sunday from a Cash Cow office in Slidell. They were later found with $12,000.

He says the ring has struck nearly 100 times in and around New Orleans over the past year, frequently targeting the Cash Cow company and sometimes returning several times to the same location.

The thieves would first trigger the alarm system and watch police respond. They would break in later, using power tools to steal ATMs or open safes.

Investigators figured out the pattern by checking surveillance video from nearby businesses.